Sorry - Due to new Google Maps Quota Limits, maps may not be working properly.

The maps "sortof" work - click on the OK button in any map and you can still view it, but its not in full color and fully functional.

The California Christmas Lights ( CCL ) website is the largest and most comprehensive collection of the best and brightest Christmas light and yard displays from all of California: San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley, Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Now with 323 Houses ( 286 confirmed for 2019 ), in 123 Cities, in 36 Counties.

( 26 of the 2019 confirmed Houses have multiple houses in their display)